Three welcomed at San Fernando hospital

PRETTY IN PINK: Baby Pniya Fletcher is the centre of attention as she is held by nurse Cherry King while her mother Kerisha Pierre looks on at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.

Three babies, a girl and two boys, were born at the San Fernando General Hospital during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day yesterday.

Baby Pniya Fletcher was the first to be born at 7.43 am to her obviously exhausted but delighted mother Kerisha Pierre, 28, who said her daughter took her by surprise as she was expected next Monday.

Pierre, who works at the Chaguanas branch of First Citizens Bank, also has a three-year-old daughter.

She recalled she was taken to the hospital sometime after 10 am on Sunday.

“My water bag burst and, (I was told) if within 24 hours the baby didn’t come, the baby can get an infection so they had to do an emergency C-section.”

“I was in pain but I was excited,” she said, adding, “It wasn’t planned for today but it happened and I am happy.”

Asked about her plans for the rest of the year, Pierre smiled tiredly before saying: “Enjoy life with my family.”

The second baby, a boy named Jadon Caleb Nathan Pontey, was born to Melisa Pontey at 8.09 am.

Pontey, of Point Fortin, said she was due on Sunday and, after having devotions with her family, had gone into labour and was taken to the Point Fortin hospital.

“It was a normal pregnancy, the labour was totally tough, and it was really hard,” she said.

“I had a lot of pain. The pain started at about after 10 pm and about 2 o’clock this morning, after about two hours the pain became almost unbearable so we went to Point Fortin. I was having problems to dilate, the pain was probably at the highest peak and they couldn’t understand why it was taking so long for me to dilate so they decided I had to come to San Fernando to probably do a C-section, which I didn’t want, and as soon as I came in at 8.05, by 8.09 he was out.” Pontey, who works at the National Insurance Board, is the mother of a 14-month-old boy named Johnathan Dylan Kyam Pontey.

The third baby, a boy, was born to Angela Richards at 9.16 am. All three mothers were presented with hampers by Annette Bristol Martin, a member of the SWRHA nursing administrator staff.