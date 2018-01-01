Public-private community partnership moves forward

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts delivered the feature address. Seated is Dr Donna Mae Knights, policy coordinator at the ministry (second right) and Florette Clarke, deputy Permanent Secretary of Policy, Ministry of National Security.

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, through its Policy Unit, moved one step closer to implementing a Public-Private Community Partnership at its second breakfast meeting entitled, Working with the Corporate Sector towards a Collaborative Approach to Sustainable Community Development at the Jade Room, Hyatt Regency on December 13, 2017.

Policy coordinator Dr Donna Mae Knights addressed corporate sector representatives about the main objectives of the workshop which included: demonstrating a ‘whole of government’ approach to development; outlining the process of moving towards sustainable community development and taking steps to secure corporate (private sector) commitment to this process.

She indicated that the policy was anchored in Government’s national priorities including Local Government Reform and the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP). Accordingly, strategic alliances were being forged with the Ministries of National Security and Rural Development and Local Government to be at the forefront of the process, while 12 other Ministries and the Tobago House of Assembly will be involved as partners.

Dr Knights pointed out that the ministry is working to officially launch this National Policy for Sustainable Community Development on July 5, which is recognised as Community Development Day. However, she gave a timeline of five years for focused intervention in communities as a first stage, consistent with the goal of community transformation.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of National Security, Florette Clarke said its NCPP is also grounded in the philosophy of collaboration and pointed out that Tobago will be given the necessary support for a similar effort through the Tobago House of Assembly.

In her feature address, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly underscored to corporate representatives that the National Policy for Sustainable Community Development (NPSCD) seeks to pursue “Theme one of the National Development of Vision 2030, which is Putting People First: nurturing Our Greatest Assets. This first priority translates directly into our goal of building resilient communities.

“We need our communities to be active participants in charting their future.

They must decide what they need our support with and the corporate sector’s willingness to contribute to community capacity-building and long-term sustainable community initiatives, while receiving return on investment.”

Minister Dolly stressed that “What we are embarking on is ground-breaking and ahead of the curve.

It is structured partnership over the long term, among public sector organisations; corporate organisations and the community sector.”

She noted that this is new to the country, so what is needed is a re-orientation of the approach to community development as envisioned in the forerunner document to the National Policy on Sustainable Community Development.