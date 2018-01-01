Just In
Tuesday 2 January 2018
Crime and Court

Man chops ex-wife, commits suicide

SCENE OF ATTACK: The house where Bishnu Sankar chopped his ex-wife Drupatee Sankar several times before drinking a poisonous substance on Sunday evening. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.

A long-standing dispute between a 55-year-old man and his 50-year-old ex-wife came to a violent end on Sunday when the man chopped her several times, severing one of her arms, before drinking a poisonous substance.

Bishnu Sankar, a father of two, is dead while Drupatee Sankar is in a critical condition at hospital.

Relatives were not at home yesterday when Newsday visited the scene of the attack. Police said Sankar left his home at David Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni, at about 7.30 pm, and went to Drupatee’s house on the same compound.

He went into a room where he met Drupatee, locked the door behind him and chopped her with a cutlass while relatives tried to get into the room. Sankar then drank the poisonous substance and slumped to the floor.

Police were called and members of the Caroni station, led by Sgt Noel, took Sankar and Drupatee to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. Sankar died early yesterday morning.

Neighbours said Sankar, a retiree, once lived with Drupatee in the two-storey house he built but eventually left and was living in a small shack at the back of that property.

