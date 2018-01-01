Kamla: Only UNC can move TT forward

The Government has shown an inability to advance TT, a feat which only the United National Congress (UNC) can do, asserted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her new year’s message yesterday.

She said 2017 had been “a difficult year” of challenges that needed decisive action but which instead had seen a deterioration in people’s quality of life.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Government in its two years in office has continued to disappoint, with its “lack of vision, strategies or ideas” to improve citizens lives.

“Today, I am saddened by what I see taking place in our beloved nation. Crime continues unabated, and the negative impact the crime scourge is widespread, affecting all levels of society.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Government had proven incapable of crafting measures to curb crime and foster a safe and secure environment for citizens. She accused the Government of rejecting Opposition proposals against crime and blame others for its inability to govern effectively.

“This blame game must stop. The Government must take responsibility for its actions, or step aside and let the people choose a team that is capable of getting the job done.”

Persad-Bissessar said TT also faced an economic crisis, with few efforts made to generate revenue, diversify the economy, encourage foreign investment or create sustainable jobs. “As we head into a new year, several thousand of our citizens remain unemployed, and have no income.

“We continue to press the current Government to come up with a defined plan and get to work in getting the economy moving in a positive direction.”

Lamenting a disturbing trend of “questionable practices, deals and award of contracts, and a lack of Government accountability,” she said, “It cannot be business as usual as we move into the third year of this administration.”

She vowed the Opposition would be diligent to ensure that only good law is passed in Parliament.

“I know it may be difficult to remain positive in the trying times we currently face, but as we move forward into this new year, I urge each of you to take heart, to keep faith and hope alive, and to unite in our effort to make out country a better place, one of which we can truly be proud.”

She said the UNC was fully prepared to provide the country with the “leadership, vision and plan” to move TT forward.

Persad-Bissessar said her team had developed a plan to involve and benefit all citizens, but needed “all hands, minds and hearts” to come together and to work towards bettering TT. “I invite all citizens to join us as we prepare to return good governance to our country.

“I promise to continue to take the time to consult with you, to listen to your concerns and suggestions for our nation. I urge all citizens – let us move into 2018 with a positive outlook, and renewed commitment to our country.”