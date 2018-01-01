John the ‘joker in the pack’ John the ‘joker in the pack’

Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 women football team central defender Natisha John may well be the “joker in the pack”, as she admits her passion for making jokes, especially among her team-mates.

“When it comes to making jokes, I’m the one (to do) that,” said the 17-year-old John.

A resident of Kelly Village in Caroni, the former Providence Girls student is preparing to start a medical laboratory technician course in COSTAATT.

She is also preparing to guide TT towards qualification for the 2018 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup in France.

From January 18-28, TT will be hosting the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championships, with eight teams vying for three spots in France.

Looking back at her introduction to the game, John said, “I started off at the age of eight, in primary school (St David’s RC), in zonal football.”

She currently plays her club football with Trincity Nationals, and is also eager to take up the game professionally. But John acknowledged, “(in the) next couple years (when) I finish some of my semesters.”

A fan of FC Barcelona, John names Argentina and Barcelona captain and star striker Lionel Messi, and Brazilian legend Marta, as her favourite players.

She has been representing TT for a few years, with one moment standing out most for her. “Winning the CFU (Caribbean Football Union tournament in 2013) in Haiti.”

Football has been one of her sporting passions, as she admitted, “I was a long distance (runner).”

Describing herself as outgoing and approachable, John is a fan of communication, especially with her friends. “I like to talk on the phone,” which according to her, is how she spends most of her spare time.