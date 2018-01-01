Carolyn has faith in TT people

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

Ourc citizens can lift this country, despite a partisan Parliament, said Congress of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan yesterday in her new year’s message titled “Changing Our Course in 2018.”

She lamented that 2017 was yet another year that tested our resolve with more violent crimes, job losses and a stagnant economy. “To further compound the problem, citizens witnessed the non-constructive hyper-partisanship in our nation’s Parliament. There is clearly a lack of political will on the part of our leaders to collaborate meaningfully to place Trinidad and Tobago on a path of stability and growth.”

However she hailed the work of “powerful and fearless women” in NGOs, faith groups and community groups in lobbying to raise the marriage age to 18.

Seepersad-Bachan said, “This demonstrates that whatever lies ahead in 2018 will be met by some of the most intelligent, innovative, brave and resolute citizens tirelessly determined to put country first towards building a future that realises the full potential of our diverse Trinidad and Tobago.”

Seepersad-Bachan said TT had much untapped potential waiting to be exploited, to propel us to become one of the world’s most progressive countries.

“It is incumbent upon us to define new spaces and a new future for our young people (who must face the realities should we not come together now to reverse the tides). Many of them are rich in ideas and enthusiasm towards identifying new opportunities for entrepreneurship. They must sustain the spirit of optimism, the ‘can do’ attitude that can take this nation forward.”

Saying the road ahead was filled with challenges, Seepersad-Bachan quoted calypsonian Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste who once sang, “We can make it if we try, just a little harder.”

She was also inspired by the victories of Paralympian Akeem Stewart and the men’s 4x400m TT relay team at the IAAF World Championship.

Seepersad-Bachan concluded, “I look forward to working with many energised members and citizens in 2018 towards overcoming the many challenges. Let us put country first and demonstrate that, together, we can be that creative force that can change the history of the world in 2018 and beyond.”