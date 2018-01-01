Archbishop: Why no Sea Lots jobs?

Roman Catholic Archbishop, the Most Rev Jason Gordon, at Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday night.

Residents of areas such as Sea Lots and Beetham are unfairly deprived of job opportunities, lamented Roman Catholic Archbishop, the Most Rev Jason Gordon, in his Midnight Mass homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday night.

He said giving each person a fair chance at life without bias based on their neighbourhood would help create peace in the nation.

Gordon quoted the lament of a man he’d recently met while visiting Sea Lots, “We have good people In Sea Lots but when you put Sea Lots as your address you’re not getting the job. All we want is opportunities.”

Gordon said in the land of so much wealth, we must not rest until these people’s voices are heard.

“There should be no disadvantage to a child growing up in the Beetham or Sea Lots. Every child should be able to flourish.”

He had begun by asking all to reflect on the times in 2017 when they had fallen short of being a good witness to Christ’s goodness.

“To the way we have not reached out to those on the margins of society but turned a blind eye, Lord have mercy,” he prayed.

“For the times we have not shown love to those in our own family, Christ have mercy.”

Gordon asked the congregation how they had each been in 2017 in building peace.

“Do we still have people we did not forgive this year? Now is a good time to pray for them.”

While saying, “Jesus is peace,” the Archbishop said peace did not just come down to mankind from on high. “Peace only comes when we have a relationship with God, our neighbour, self and creation.

“Peace only comes when every human being has dignity.

We have to treat every human being with incredible dignity and ensure each has what they need to flourish.” He urged people to emulate the Virgin Mary’s kindness to find a way for each person to achieve their identity and full potential.

Gordon appealed for kindness towards migrants and refugees in our midst, saying Pope Francis dubbed them to be “men and women in search of peace.”

Noting the Holy Family were once refugees in their flight to Egypt to avoid persecution, Gordon urged all to care for the refugees in our land.

“You and I must change the way we think. Open our heart and church and communities to all those who live on the margins of society. Until we do so, we’ll not be the church Christ asked us to be in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He urged all to make a resolution for 2018.

“I’m asking you to do something concrete and practical for someone on the margins, who is lonely, who needs help. Embrace them as if they are your own family. Let that bring you to peace.”