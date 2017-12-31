Young musicians debut at JAOTG

Adan Hagley

This year’s Jazz Artists on the Greens will mark the 16th edition of the event and will feature young, upcoming musicians - Adan Hagley and Jeanine Ruiz.

Trinidadian pianist Hagley is a composer and arranger who is a Berklee College of Music graduate. Since returning to Trinidad, Hagley has been freelancing as a pianist with many of the country’s top acts, among them Vaughnette Bigford, Clive Zanda, Dean Williams, Tony Paul and Andy Narell. As a composer and arranger he has also been working in a variety of media including film music for award winning local films. He has recently taken up the role of bandleader of his highly regarded nonet to perform his original compositions and arrangements, and he has been making the rounds in the local jazz festivals, including Point Fortin Jazz and North Coast Jazz.

J9Quartet is a new collective of young musicians led by keyboardist, Ruiz. A graduate of both University of the West Indies and the University of Trinidad and Tobago, Ruiz is a composer, arranger, producer and sound engineer. Her influences range from local jazz piano icon the late Dave Marcellin to international pianists including Japanese star Hiromi, Michel Camilo from the Dominican Republic, and jazz legends Bill Evans and Chick Corea.

Bajan jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman also makes his JAOTG debut in 2018. Trotman is a composer, performer, teacher and recording artist. As a recording artist Trotman has topped the Billboard Radio Charts over ten times, including Heaven In Your Eyes featuring Brian Simpson, Tradewinds featuring Peter White, Master Blaster and As featuring Lin Rountree, Thoughts of Summer featuring Will Downing, and Smooth N Saxy. For more information visit the JAOTG Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/JazzArtistsOnTheGreens or log on to the official website http://www.jaotg.com.