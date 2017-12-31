TTEC lights Bennett Village Recreation Ground

Nicole Olivierre, left, MP for Point Fortin, and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, back right, pose with footballers at the illumination ceremony of the Bennett Village Recreation Grounds, recently.

A 57-year-old dream of having the recreation ground in their area illuminated, was realised recently, when floodlights were turned on at the Bennett Village Recreation Ground in Santa Flora.

Speaking at the illumination ceremony, president of the Bennett Village Council, Muriel Vialva, described the occasion as a dream come true for the residents of the southern community, who have waited 57 years to enjoy such a facility in their area. She said it will now facilitate the hosting of events well into the late evening.

The lights at Quarry Village and Bennett Village were the latest to be commissioned by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) as part of its ongoing Public Lighting Programme of parks and recreational spaces throughout Trinidad and Tobago, and the seventh such facility to be commissioned in the constituency of La Brea.

Member of Parliament for the area, Nicole Olivierre, thanked TTEC and Public Utilities Minister, Senator Robert Le Hunte, for continuing to make such facilities available to communities, despite the country’s economic challenges.

In his address, Le Hunte urged residents to take care of the facilities now offered at both venues and to use the lights judiciously. He told residents, electricity to power the lights was fuelled by oil and natural gas which are finite resources. The Minister added, despite the economic circumstances, the Government remained committed to providing similar facilities to other communities and improve the quality of life of citizens, through enhancing community involvement and participation in positive activities.

Also speaking at the illumination ceremony were TTEC’s Deputy Chairman, Glenford Cyrille, and Councillor for Erin, Arlene Ramdeo.