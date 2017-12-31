TT hockey men get crucial Holland camp

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jordan Reynos, front, evades President’s XI’s Terrance Baptiste in an exhibition game yesterday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain.

The Trinidad and Tobago hockey team will use a training camp in Holland as preparation for the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, which will be held from February 7 to 11 in Berlin, Germany.

Twelve teams will play at the World Cup with TT playing alongside Australia, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Poland and home team Germany in Pool A. TT sealed a spot in the World Cup after playing undefeated and winning the 2017 Pan American Indoor Cup Men’s tournament in Guyana in October. It will be the second time TT will play at an Indoor World Cup after making their debut in 2007.

Discussing the training camp in Holland, TT coach Raphael Govia said, “The Hockey Board is going to back us with a pre tour in Holland, and then we fly over or take a bus to Berlin and start the competition there.”

Govia said the training camp will be crucial in helping TT gear up for the World Cup as they will face top opposition.

“That (tour) is very important because Holland is going to have that high calibre atmosphere, where we are playing at a higher pace, (facing) better players and more indoor-style players. The weather will also be parallel to Germany as well.”

Govia expects TT to be competitive at the World Cup, but says fitness will be key in if they can turn performance into results.

“Trinidad and Tobago style of play is a good brand, we have a powerful brand. What we need to do is up our fitness level and keep our basics as sharp as we could, and we will be in with a good chance of causing a lot of problems in Berlin.”

The team, which leaves TT at the end of January for Holland, defeated a President’s XI 7-1 in a practice match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Akim Toussaint netted four times for the national team, Marcus James scored two and Mickell Pierre scored one. Getting the consolation item for the President’s XI was Terrance Baptiste.

Govia was satisfied with the team’s showing yesterday and is hoping to have more practice matches before leaving TT.

“To me it was not a bad performance, but again, we want more competition. We are asking that the clubs produce some more players so the tempo could be a lot faster for us, because we know the European style we are going to play and that is top notch in comparison to the style we play.”

TT captain Solomon Eccles is optimistic that his team can medal at the World Cup. Eccles said, “After the Pan Ams and that showing we had, we need to now improve and get better so that we could actually compete to the point where we are placing – that is what we are looking for. We want to place, and placing at the World Cup level for a team in the Caribbean is great, so that is the plan right now. Everybody is really focused on that.”