Scratch bomb incident near Sea Lots

Soldiers walk along Lara Promenade, yesterday, but not far away they responded to scratch bomb alarm.

Police officers and soldiers yesterday responded to an incident near Sea Lots, involving people throwing scratch bombs on the Beetham Highway.

A video posted on social media showed police officers and TT Defence Force personnel alighting from a police vehicle at the traffic intersection near the Port of Spain Central Market, to disburse some people who were reportedly throwing scratch bombs on the roadway.

The incident, which occured around 2.09 pm, caused a minor disruption in traffic along the highway in the area. There were no reports of injuries or arrests arising out of the incident.