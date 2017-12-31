Prakash shares seven life lessons

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar

Congress of the People (COP) St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar yesterday hoped the population would learn seven life lessons this year. In a post on social media, Ramadhar listed making peace with the past as the first lesson on his list.

The other life lessons which Ramadhar hoped citizens take to heart in 2018 include, time heals almost everything, don’t compare your life to others, no one is in charge of your happiness except you and to smile because no single person owns all the troubles in the world.