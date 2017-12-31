Police arrest four, gun recovered

Quick response by police officers of the Couva CID led to the arrest of four burglars who staged an armed robbery at a supermarket on Friday night. Police also recovered stolen cash amounting to $250,000 along with a gun and ammunition used during the hold up.

According to a police report, on Friday night four men armed with guns entered a supermarket along the Southern Main Road, California and announced a hold up. Reports said the men demanded the owner hand over cash and other valuables. The men escaped with a bag of cash containing $250,000. The men also fired several shots inside the grocery. No one was injured. A report was made to the police officers of the Couva CID. A team of police including Sgt Ken Ali, Cpl Dave Baboolal and PC Mark responded. The officers acting on information searched several areas in the California and Couva districts. The men were later found hiding at a house in California with the bag of stolen money, a Glock 17 and 13 rounds of ammunition. They are expected to be charged with possession of firearms, ammunition and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.