PM to London in 2018

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to join his fellow leaders from the Commonwealth in London this year for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

A release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street, said the summit will take place at iconic venues in London and Windsor including Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle from 16 to 20 April.

In addition to Commonwealth Heads of State, the CHOGM also assembles thousands of people from across business and civil society, representing the Commonwealth’s vibrant and diverse global network. British Prime Minister Theresa May hosted a reception for Commonwealth leaders in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, last September.

Among the themes for April are prosperity (boosting intra-Commonwealth trade and investment), security (increasing cooperation across security challenges including global terrorism, organised crime and cyber attacks) and sustainability (building the resilience of small and vulnerable states to deal with the effects of climate change and other global crises.”

The CHOGM is held biennially. TT hosted the CHOGM in 2009 under then prime minister Patrick Manning (deceased). Manning’s successor Kamla Persad-Bissessar, succeeded him as Commonwealth chairman when she was elected prime minister in 2010. Persad-Bissessar relinquished that post at the 2012 CHOGM in Australia.