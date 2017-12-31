13 bills passed in 2017 13 bills passed in 2018

Government succeeded in passing a total of 13 out of 28 bills which were brought to Parliament in 2017. Among the notable pieces of legislation passed were the Marriage Bill 2016, Tax Information Exchange Agreements (United States of America) Bill 2016, the Tobago House of Assembly Election (Validation) Bill 2017, the Finance Bill 2017 and the 2017/2018 Budget.

The only bill which was defeated in Parliament last year was the Anti-Gang Bill 2017 on December 7, 2017. The Opposition refused to give Government the three-fifth’s majority support in the House of Representatives to pass the bill. Under the rules of Parliament, this bill cannot be brought back to Parliament within the next six months.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said Government will bring an anti-corruption package of legislation to Parliament early this year. He said some of the legislation will require a special majority for passage. He asked the population to pay close attention to how the Opposition treats with this legislation. Al-Rawi said Government will aggressively progress those bills which only require a simple majority for passage in Parliament.

The main activity for Parliament in 2018 will be the convening of the Electoral College at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre for the election of a President of the Republic. The College convened on February 15, 2013 to elect incumbent President Anthony Carmona. Carmona received his instrument of appointment on March 18, 2013 at a ceremony at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. His term of office ends on March 19. To date, no official candidates for the post of President have been confirmed.