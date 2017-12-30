Where was TATT?

THE EDITOR: I had intended to stay clear of the Massive Gosine song controversy, until I saw the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) letter, to the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA).

TATT’s letter stated, inter alia, that the song “contains lyrics which may prove to be inappropriate and denigrating to women, with particular reference to mothers.” TATT then went on to warn the TTPBA that they should being careful about playing the song on the airwaves.

Where was TATT, when, all our local television stations recently broadcasted the term “s..tkickers”, used by our esteemed Prime Minister recently, to describe the boots he was wearing? Did they write a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, our local so-called “urban” radio stations played Jamaican dub with lyrics that denigrate women in the worst ways? Have they ever written a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, many of our local radio stations played American hip-hop music with lyrics that were barely edited to escape the full use of the most obscene words that have denigrated specific parts of the female anatomy? Have they ever written a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, our local television stations consistently showed American movies that cursed God and took the name of Jesus Christ in the worst way? Have they ever written a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, in the past, some calypsonians, whose music was played on both radio and television, were denigrating women and particular groups of people in the worst way? Did they write a letter to the TTPBA?

I remember once, writing to the same TATT about one of these issues, and never got the courtesy of a response from them.

What works for one has to work for all!

Linus F Didier, Mt Hope