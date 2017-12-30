Record prediction

THE EDITOR: With yet another high annual rate of murders keeping in line with the trend since our independence and without the restoration of the death penalty and the immediate commencement of hanging those murderers already convicted, then I am going to stick my neck out and predict that 2018 is earmarked to break all previous records.

Our politicians are still playing at politics and have no regard for the fear and torment our people are living in. They are too wrapped up in financially feathering their own nests and have become immune to the everyday slaughter of our people. They have become masters at offering lip service and making promises that can never be fulfilled.

GA Marques via e-mail