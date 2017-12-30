No Limit for TATT

THE EDITOR: If the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has warned television and radio stations that it considers Nermal “Massive” Gosein’s chutney song Rowlee Mudda Count to be “inappropriate and denigrating to women,” then it should turn its immediate attention to the Hip-Hop track No Limit by G-Easy, A$AP Rocky & Cardi B.

The track, currently in heavy primetime rotation on all our urban radio stations, with its repeated hook of “F&%# with me, get some money” seems to be little more than an open call for young women to engage in prostitution. And even in its censored version, it remains wildly inappropriate and should have no place on our airwaves.

Blasted Vex, Cunupia