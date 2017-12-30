Human vermin on prowl

The EDITOR: One of our modern-day poets (calypsonian), Brother Valentino (Emrold Phillip) has been reminding us in song that “you cannot beat ah Trini for playing the role of smartman and smartwoman.”

As an advocate for the elderly, I am warning them, as well as fellow citizens, to be careful who you let into your home. We have had instances of citizens being robbed by people posing as businessmen (jacket and tie), TSTT employees, WASA employees, Jehovah Witnesses, and HDC employees.

Now comes the latest scam. A group of scumbags posing a EBC employees, complete with shirt and tie, letterheads et all, are entering homes under the pretext of checking on voters and their identification cards with respect to the upcoming local government elections.

However, these scumbags have robbery on their minds. Be warned. Call the police if you see these human vermin in your area.

Keith Anderson, Santa Cruz