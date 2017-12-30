Ex-umpire Clyde Cumberbatch has died

Former West Indies umpire Clyde Cumberbatch has died. Cumberbatch, 81, passed away early this morning after falling and hitting his head at his home in Petit Valley last night. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Cumberbatch officiated in 12 Test matches involving the West Indies from 1981 to 1995. He also stood in 26 One-Day Internationals (1984-1997) and was well respected in the cricketing fraternity. The veteran umpire made his First Class debut in 1979 before making it to the elite ICC level in 1981. Only this year, Cumberbatch stepped down as Chairman of the West Indies Umpires Training and Examination Committee where he was bestowed Honorary Life Membership.