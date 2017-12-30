Cop arrest 4 after maxi robbery

Quick action by police yesterday led to the arrest of four men who robbed a maxi taxi driver and several of passengers in Sea Lots, east Port-of-Spain.

A fifth man, who was also involved in the robbery, managed to escape and remains at large.

Reports are that the men robbed the passengers in the maxi taxi shortly after 8 am. They reportedly beat a 73-year-old woman and a man while carrying out the act.

However, within minutes of the committing the crime, police chased and cornered four of the suspects who had found their way to the roof of the William H Scott Building on Independence Square.

Members of the Port-of-Spain Task Force, CID and Besson Street Police Station quickly arrived at the scene, trapping the suspects in the building.

By 9 am, the four were detained in police custody.

Police said the fifth suspect was well-known to them and an arrest was imminent.

Up to news time, the four men were being interrogated by police at the Besson Street Police Station.