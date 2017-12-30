Churches under attack

THE EDITOR: Many sacred institutions are in the limelight in these times as they are under attack in these radical moments of our history.

Gone are the days when you would see deep respect to religious assemblies etc and those with the mantle to declare the word of faith. I remember, while growing, up I would be calm and respectful if passing a church or maintain great respect on entering a religious house.

I read, just yesterday in one of our daily newspapers, that eight people were killed while attending a church service in Cairo by a gunman shooting at front of a house of God, and there were several such incidents in 2017. TT is not without scares because our religious institutions are also under attack. They have been broken into and their leaders have been robbed along with visiting foreign missionaries.

The criminal element seems not to care about anyone and, let me say, that includes God.

In my opinion, it tells where we are as a nation when this becomes a practice and, while I believe all criminal acts should be dealt with, church invasion should not be treated lightly. A message should be sent to those committing these acts and see this as “no big thing.” But at the end of it all I would like to say “judgement day is coming” and those who chose to desecrate these religious institutions will give account.

Let me encourage all, do not lose faith. God has the records and will eventually reply to this type of conduct.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan