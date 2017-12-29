UWI T20 Tournament bowls off January 12

The reputation of West Indian cricketers in the realm of T20 cricket is among the best in the world. T20 cricket has become the premier cricketing spectacle worldwide and it is what draws the most fans everywhere globally.

The University of the West Indies has long recognised it as the cricket game of our time and that is why it started hosting T20 tournaments years ago.

The sixth edition of The UWI’s National T20 Tournament will run from January 12-20, 2018 at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground at UWI’s Sport and Physical Education Centre (SPEC).

This tournament, the UWI-UNICOM, is again being run under the patronage of the legendary cricketer, Deryck Murray, who addressed the launch on December 15, 2017, where the competing teams participated in the draw.

The eight teams vying for the title are Cane Farm, Merry Boys, Central Sports, Powergen, Club Crusoe, UWI St. Augustine Cricket Club, Comets and Munroe Road.

The semi-finals take place on January 18 and 19, and the final on January 20. The schedule for the preliminary, knockout round is as follows: Cane Farm vs Club Crusoe (January 12), Merry Boys vs UWI (January 13), Powergen vs Munroe Road (January 14), Central Sports vs Comets (January 15).

All matches begin at 6pm. The preliminaries are free of charge to the public.

Entry for semis are $30 for the public and $20 for staff and students with ID. Finals are $40 for the public and $30 for staff and students with ID.