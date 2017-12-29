TT trio off to ICC U-19 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keagan Simmons, left, and Cephas Cooper, right, at the Piarco International Airport yesterday ahead of their departure for Barbados to join the West Indies Under-19 team before they leave for the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

The Trinidad and Tobago trio of Keagan Simmons, Kirstan Kallicharan and Cephas Cooper left this country yesterday to join the rest of the West Indies Under-19 team ahead of their departure for the 2018 Under-19 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, from January 13 to February 3.

Vice-captain Kallicharan and captain Emmanuel Stewart are the only two returning members of the 2016 regional team which won the title in India.

Kallicharan and Cooper are both right-handed batsmen, while left-handed Simmons is expected to feature at the top of the order.

Windies Under-19 Squad: Emmanuel Stewart (captain), Kirstan Kallicharan (vice-captain), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Alick Athanaze, Cephas Cooper, Jarion Hoyte, Joshua Persaud, Jeavor Royal, Keagan Simmons, Bhaskar Yadram, Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton, Raymond Perez.