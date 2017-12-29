TT trio off to ICC U-19 World Cup
The Trinidad and Tobago trio of Keagan Simmons, Kirstan Kallicharan and Cephas Cooper left this country yesterday to join the rest of the West Indies Under-19 team ahead of their departure for the 2018 Under-19 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, from January 13 to February 3.
Vice-captain Kallicharan and captain Emmanuel Stewart are the only two returning members of the 2016 regional team which won the title in India.
Kallicharan and Cooper are both right-handed batsmen, while left-handed Simmons is expected to feature at the top of the order.
Windies Under-19 Squad: Emmanuel Stewart (captain), Kirstan Kallicharan (vice-captain), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Alick Athanaze, Cephas Cooper, Jarion Hoyte, Joshua Persaud, Jeavor Royal, Keagan Simmons, Bhaskar Yadram, Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton, Raymond Perez.