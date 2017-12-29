TT selectors to name squads for Super50, Four-Day

The selection panel for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricket team is expected to announce, this weekend, the squads for the 2018 Regional Super50 tournament, as well as the forthcoming Regional Four-Day match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Yesterday’s third trial match, which was scheduled to take place at the National Cricket Centre in Couva between an Imran Khan XI and Yannic Cariah XI, was cancelled due to persistent rainfall.

The first trial game on December 21 was also abandoned due to overnight showers while the second game resulted in a 35-run win by the Cariah XI.

But the focus will now turn to the Round Eight match, in the Regional Four-Day competition, between the Red Force and Hurricanes, which will be staged at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair from January 4-7.

The Regional Super50 tournament will be staged jointly in Barbados and Antigua in January and February.