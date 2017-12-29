TT cancel 50 overs practice game
Persistent rainfall has cancelled today’s third and final practice match involving members of the TT Red Force at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. The national team, coached by Kelvin WIlliams, will take part in an indoor session instead.
The Red Force squad is preparing for the 2018 edition of the Regional Super50 tournament, which will be jointly staged in Barbados and Antigua in January.
The first scheduled practice match between the Imran Khan XI and the Yannic Cariah XI last week was abandoned because of overnight showers. The second game, last Saturday, saw the Cariah XI emerging victorious by 35 runs.