The good, the bad and the ugly

Janelle Penny Commissiong unveils the street sign in her honor, alongside Mayor Joel Martinez.

MARCH

For the first time in 30 years there was no Champs in Steel Plus concert (formerly Champs in Concert). Pan Trinbago pleaded lack of funds to stage the show, denying a treat to some of the 37,000 people who visited this country during the Carnival period this year and spent an estimated $334 million in 19 days.

Shortly after the festival, top soca artiste Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez’s Break the World 16-track album debuted on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart at number three, and the following month she and husband Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez extended their presence and reach when they were invited to be a part of American actor Romany Malco’s upcoming movie Prison Logic.

Disbelief and shock spread throughout Woodbrook and across social media as the legendary De Nu Pub (the Mas Camp), which stood at the corner of French and Ariapita Avenue for more than 30 years, was gutted by fire. Social media in particular was abuzz with speculation on the cause.

APRIL

Hints during the Carnival season, that the Roy Cape All Stars was dropping all connections to the man who brought the band together were initially denied, but a couple months later D All Starz was born with Carlysle “Juiceman” Roberts assuming the role of bandleader and musical director.

Cape is now happily giving his utmost attention to his newfound love the Roy Cape Foundation, whose goal is to bring hope and healing to communities through music education.

MAY

US actor Will Smith surprised participants of the Republic Bank Decibel Entertainment Festival when he appeared in person on the first night of the event. He advised students to choose wisely and surround themselves with good people.

JUNE

The National Culinary Team 2017 won seven culinary medals at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Taste of the Caribbean Culinary Competition in Miami.

The team included captain Adrian Cumberbatch; bartender Clinton Ramdhan; pastry chef Anasuya Jackson; junior chef Rondell Thompson; senior chef, Brandon Maharaj; beef chef Ridge Juman; and seafood chef Aswad Forde.

JULY

Soca artiste Destra Garcia was ordered to pay BZD$16,577 (TT$56,113) by a Belizean judge to a man who was injured during her performance at the Carnival Overload concert in Belize in 2015. His bladder was ruptured after she jumped on him.

The following month, Garcia, known for her onstage antics, injured her ankle after she fell through the stage during a performance in Bermuda. But neither of those setbacks stopped her from announcing her marriage plans for next year.

The advent of the International Steelband Foundation (ISF) and its presentation of its premier event: Big 5 The Pan Concert was a joy to pan lovers. The event showcased five of the top steelbands in the land, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, which featured Karene Asche, Massy All Stars with Arturo Tappin, BP Renegades and Arielle Cowie, Republic Bank Exodus with Pelham Goddard on keyboard, a brass section, Eddie Cumberbatch and Natalie Yorke, and Phase II with 3canal and Boogsie on Keyboard.

Audiences found it one of the best pan shows ever staged in TT.

AUGUST

The birth of International Steelband Foundation (ISF) caused a panmen war of words between Pan Trinbago’s PRO Michael Joseph, and ISF chairman Michael Marcano, with the latter advising the Pan Trinbago executive to tell the country what has happened to the BMw X5, as that has brought that entire organisation into disrepute.

SEPTEMBER

The iconic Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) got a new home when it moved to a government-owned building at 6 Newbold Street in St Clair, after being thrown out of its home at 22 Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain, after 13 years, when the building was put up for sale in February.

Ayana Ife Muhammed, under the brand name Ayana Ife, caused a terrific buzz on the American reality television series Project Runway, Season 16 (PR16), as a fashion designer. Ife, 27, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up with her Trinidadian parents and siblings in upstate New York. She was selected as one of three finalists to showcase a collection at New York Fashion Week 2017 (NYFW), and from all reports, she slew the runway. The hijab-wearing designer placed second.

Queen Street, Port of Spain, was renamed Queen Janelle Commissiong Street in honour of her 40-year-old title, Miss Universe 1977. She was also the first woman of colour to win the title. At the unveiling in the presence of the city mayor, Joel Martinez, she vowed to revive Port of Spain.

On the occason of the country’s 41st anniversary as a republic, a number of people received national awards in the sphere of culture. They were Calypso Rose – the ORTT, fellow calypsonian Robert Nelson – Hummingbird Medal (Gold), while soca entertainer Bunji Garlin, musical arranger/producer, Herbert Ed Watson, dance tutor Ramnarine Bridgelalsingh, and artists Prabhu Singh and his twin Parmanand Singh all received the Hummingbird Medal (Silver).

OCTOBER

After years of clamouring for greater national acknowledgment, the First Peoples were recognised with a one-off public holiday on October 13, much to the delight of the community.

Jennifer Cassar, Queen of the Santa Rosa First Peoples community, said the celebration this year will be of lasting significance to the First Peoples of Kairi. She said the history of the Amerindians, Carib and Arawak, was part of most of their childhood, and though their numbers may be dwindling they are not a dying race, and intend to carry on their traditions and honour their ancestors.

The Prime Minister also assured the descendants of TT’s indigenous peoples that a monument would be established at the Red House, Port of Spain, in tribute to their ancestors whose remains were discovered at the site of the historic building three years ago.

Having claimed that she was left to handle her own finances and preparations for Miss Universe 2017, Yvonne “Yvee” Clarke, who was crowned Miss TT/Univers, got the help of soca artiste Fay-Ann Lyons.

Local Miss Universe franchise holder Jennifer Douglas soon after fired Clarke, citing a breach of parts of her contract by making public statements in the media without Douglas’s express permission. After a series of accusations and denials Clarke was reinstated and left for the show, but that was after Lyons pulled her company’s sponsorship support. Clarke did not get past the first round of competition.

NOVEMBER

Masman and creative director Brian MacFarlane was hospitalised and treated for a colon infection. But his production Christmas Joy – The Gift of the Drum, went on as scheduled.

The undisputed Road March King Aldwyn Roberts, Lord Kitchener, was given an honorary doctorate during the 2017 graduation ceremony of UTT (University of Trinidad and Tobago) The certificate was received by his daughter Quweina Roberts.

Kitch won the coveted Road March title on 11 occasions, the first in 1946 with Jump In Line, and the last in 1976 with his one and only Calypso Monarch title with Tribute to Spree Simon and Fever. Kitch also managed and performed at the Calypso Revue Tent for more than 30 years. A musical and lyrical genius, he composed over 500 calypsoes on themes that included politics, social commentary, humour and double entendre. He was also a talented jazz musician and his Panorama compositions were a hallmark of his greatness.

Kitch’s good friend Andrew “Lord Superior” Marcano was also conferred with an honorary doctorate of letters (DLitt), but from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

More fondly known as Supie, he made his debut in 1954 singing a song entitled Coconut. Twenty-one years later he retired from active competition, but travelled the globe frequently with Lord Kitchener and Lord Melody, promoting calypso in its truest form. He was also responsible for the production of the Vintage Calypso Tent, which appealed to many who preferred to listen to music with message and merriment.

The NCC got new a board after almost two weeks without one in place after the expiration of the contract of the last board headed by Kenny de Silva.

Former Port Authority chairman Colin Lucas, best known for his 1991 smash hit Dollar Wine, was appointed the new chairman, with other members being Ainsworth Mohammed (deputy chairman), Dr Susan Burke, Gervon Abraham, Jacqueline Springer-Dillon, Darian Marcelle, Lutalo Masimba (Bro Resistance) of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz. Mohammed has since resigned.