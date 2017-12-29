SWAHA: Return tofamily values in 2018

SWAHA’s spiritual head Paramacharya Pundit Hardeo Persad is calling on citizens to “stick to spirituality” and return to family values in 2018.

In the group’s New Year’s message, Persad said, “I plead with parents to become more closely involved with your children. Sacrifice your time for them. Instil values into them. Get them involved in their place of worship. The temple, mosque or church should be the heart-beat of the community.”

He said while there was a social climate of uncertainty and instability in TT, citizens must not lose hope. Persad admitted this may be difficult with crime almost like a runaway horse, and children being victims of violent crimes in schools and bereft of parental values at home. He also lamented a movement away from spirituality to materialism by some people. Persad expressed concern this is contributing to the disintegration of family life, destruction of self and society.

However, he remained optimistic that this trend could be reversed and was confident the country can once again return to being “a nation of deeply spiritual people where family, village, community and place of worship played a critical role to our children’s development.”