Sports minister responds to leaked video

Sports Minister Darryl Smith has admitted he is the person in an intimate video which leaked on social media on Wednesday and went viral.

Smith, in a post to his Facebook page this morning, said the video, in which he is seen hugging and caressing a woman while sitting on a couch, was taken from his home and deliberately edited. He said the rest of the video shows his father and other family members present.

He also slammed the use of the video by a television station, which he said embellished it and "created fake news." and said his lawyers were reviewing the footage.

Smith said the video was taken from his home security footage. He also said his marriage was dissolved seven months ago.

He added that it was "shameful" that some of his political opponents have been using the video "to pontificate and preach about moral behaviour in public office for their own myopic and self-serving agendas."