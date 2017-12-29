Relative demands justice

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

A male relative of Binta James yesterday described the country’s crime and murder rate as “insanity” as he demanded justice for the 27-year-old woman’s murder.

Last Saturday, James, her common-law husband Wellington Thomas, 31, and their friend 28-year-old Kirston Guy were shot to death at the couple’s house in Cunupia. James’ children who were in the house, were unharmed. “It’s surprising that innocent lives are going almosy on a daily basis,” said the relative who asked not to be identified.

The relative, who was interviewed outside the Forensic Science Centre in St James, said that James and Wellington were both law-abiding people and he could not believe the murderers were intent on killing them. “She was a good mother and now her children can’t sleep without her,” the relative said.

“These murders are not contributing to our society becoming progressive,” the relative said adding that he is, “totally against crime” and hopes it can stop.

“I cannot believe that anyone who do bad things like this would want good anywhere. They don’t have good in them.” The grieving man later demanded justice for the triple murder pointing to the fact that to date, the police had arrested no one.