PNM hits UNC 'fake news'
The People's National Movement (PNM) today condemned what it said was the abuse of social media by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) to "false news and outright fabrications" against PNM parliamentarians.
In a statement, the PNM's Women's League identified Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, Sports Minister Darryl Smith and Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe as some of the PNM parliamentarians targeted in these "cowardly and malicious acts."
The PNM listed listed Expose TT, KICK OUT the PNM, BuzzAlertt, and Political Memes as some of the Facebook profiles and pages which the UNC has been using to launch its attacks. The party also identified former government minister Devant Maharaj and journalist Marcia Braveboy as two individuals who are involved in these activities.
It said, "Personal attacks are packaged as facts and being perpetuated by the UNC and those who finance the UNC, including entities and individuals who have been, and are currently, subject to investigation for corruption."
The PNM urged the public to reject the "fake news" being spread by the UNC and its supporters.