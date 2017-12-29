Ocean Flower Two sails off

The Ocean Flower II vessel has left TT. This was confirmed yesterday by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. The minister told Newsday he was advised by the Maritime Department that the vessel left TT after being here for the last three months. Sinanan reiterated that the ministry had no dealings with the Ocean Flower II as a previous contractual arrangement had been terminated by the Port Authority.

He explained that because of this Bridgemans Services Group (BSG) of Canada, the owners of the vessel, were not obligated to advise the ministry of its departure. Sinanan said a Cabinet appointed committee which is looking at procuring another passenger ferry for the domestic seabridge is hard at work. He was optimistic that a decision would be made on another vessel very shortly.

Despite the cancellation of its contract, the Ocean Flower II arrived from Panama on September 19 and subsequently underwent dry docking in Chaguaramas. The Works and Transport Ministry, in a statement on September 20, said the vessel’s presence was not related to the terminated contract.

Prior to the appointment of the Cabinet committee to seek a new passenger ferry for the seabridge, the Ocean Flower II was among a group of vessels being considered by the Authority. None of those vessels were chosen. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he believed there was something crooked about the procurement of the Ocean Flower II and the Cabo Star cargo vessel, which is also owned by BSG.

Businessman Christian Mouttet was appointed by Cabinet as sole investigator into that procurement process. Mouttet submitted his report on September 15 and it is before the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. Rowley was among several people who appeared before the Parliament’s Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee about this matter.