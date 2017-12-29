No plan to remove Chief Justice

Douglas Mendes SC

The Law Association president Douglas Mendes SC yesterday dismissed claims from attorney Israel Khan SC of a plan to not to investigate allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie. He dismissed Khan’s claims ahead of the Association’s receipt of an interim report from a two member committee of senior counsels appointed by the Association.

The committee was appointed to advise if Section 137 of the Constitution, which concerns the establishment of a tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against a chief justice, can be applied against Archie. On Khan’s allegations, Mendes told Newsday, “I don’t know what Mr Khan is talking about. I know of no such plan.”

Mendes explained that the interim report which was to be submitted yesterday, will be updated and discussed by the Council at its regular meeting on January 9. He reiterated that no meeting of the Council was carded for yesterday. Mendes said it would not be possible to indicate the contents of the report at this time.

He reiterated that Archie will have an opportunity to respond to the contents of the report. However Mendes said the timing of the request for Archie to reply has not been decided. Archie is overseas and due to return home this weekend. Mendes said this depends on the stage the committee has reached in its work.

“For that reason, the Council may not feel it is in a position to make a decision on January 9,” Mendes said. He added, “The committee is proceeding deliberately, carefully and fairly, as the circumstances and the importance of the task requires.”

Archie has dismissed claims that he discussed with his fellow judges the hiring of any private security firm to provide personal security for them or that he recommended convicted fraudster Dillian Johnson for state housing. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said nothing has reached the threshhold to trigger Section 137 of the Constitution and begin proceedings against Archie.