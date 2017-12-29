Murder victim’s relatives silent

Relatives of Quasi Narine who was killed on Mulchan Street, Guaico, Sangre Grande on Wednesday night, remained silent on his death as they awaited an autopsy report at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James yesterday. Narine was said to be the brother in law of murder accused Rajaee Ali.

Reports indicate at about 10 pm on Thursday gunshots were heard on Mulchan Street, Guaico, Sangre Grande. Residents in the area alerted the police and officers from the Eastern Division responded. When they arrived, they found Narine’s dead body in the road. He had been shot multiple times. Relatives yesterday confirmed that he was a relative of Ali’s but said nothing further.

Two hours before Narine was murdered, 24-year-old Assim “Boots” Peters was killed. Reports indicate that gunshots were heard on Buller Street, Laventille, and when residents checked, Peters was found lying in a pool of blood on the road. He bore gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. Relatives identified his body at the scene of the shooting, but refused to speak to members of the media at FSC.