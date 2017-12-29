Mourners recall joy of Peter Joseph

REST IN PEACE: The funeral service for comedian Peter Joseph held yesterday at the St Francis RC Church in Belmont.

Amid the sadness of losing comedian Peter Joseph, 58, relatives and colleagues smiled at their happy memories of his simple yet profound mission, to make people happy. Joseph’s funeral was held yesterday at St Francis of Assisi Church, Belmont, with Fr Thomas Lawson officiating, and eulogies from Joseph’s niece Kristin Joseph and his comedic colleague Princess Margaret.

Lawson said Joseph was known for his humour, yet was also a deep and spiritual person. “He believed in God and in keeping God’s commandments.” Kristin said as a child, Joseph would entertain his siblings at bedtime. She recalled their house littered with joke books and Archie comics for Joseph to research new ways to evoke laughter.

“His never-ending search to find the funny and cheerful in everyday happenings stands out. He always had a notebook at hand, forever ready to jot down new ways to make people laugh when inspiration struck.” She said recent condolence messages showed her uncle’s reach as a comedian, bringing joy to people across the Caribbean, even at tough times in their lives. “This was something my uncle understood well: that laughter has the power to heal.”

He could make others laugh, even when he was in great pain. Kristin said while Joseph had a tough exterior, he had the heart of a softie, as a “most thoughtful and caring man.” He threw a pizza party for a niece who passed her CXC exams, and with his siblings peacefully watched hours of cricket or cowboy movies on television.

Princess Margaret said Joseph was the alpha male of comedy but did not boast of it. “Many plays that left audiences laughing in stitches were written by Peter Joseph. Most of Learie Joseph’s skits and skits by Clifford Learmond, Nuts Landing and many others came from the mind of Peter Joseph.”

He was a stand-up comedian without equal. “Peter alone on a stage could make a stadium full of people scream and bend over laughing for an entire night.

“Peter would have you laughing at an old joke from years ago as if it was the first time you were hearing it.” Princess Margaret recalled the fluke by which Joseph entered showbiz by offering to step in to crack jokes at a talent show at Upper Level Club that was flopping and angering the audience.

“He went on stage and needless to say, he mash up the place. Peter, who was not even a competitor that night, won first prize.” That prize was a chance to perform with the entertainment group YMG, with which he became a national and regional star. “What made Peter great is that he really enjoyed what he did. Making people laugh was serious business to Peter.