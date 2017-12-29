Men’s 4x400m relay team claim TTOC award

The members of the men’s 4x400-metre relay team, who took gold at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England, were jointly named as the Sportsman of the Year while sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye took home the Sportswoman of the Year last evening, as the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) held its annual award ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon, who respectively ran the second, third and final legs in the final, as well as reserve Renny Quow were in attendance at the function. American-born Jarrin Solomon was absent.

Sprinters Adell Colthrust and Khalifa St Fort walked away with the Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year trophies.

National women’s cricket team captain/wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira also got an accolade yesterday ­– the Future is Female Award.

Aguilleira, who is also a former West Indies Women’s team captain, led TT to the regional 50-over title at the 2017 edition in St Vincent.

And the feature speaker at the function was 2016 Olympian, judoka Christopher George.