Massive wants to be Calypso Monarch

Chutney singer Nermal "Massive" Gosein.

One day after registering to be contender in the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, Nermal “Massive” Gosein says he also intends to participate in the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation’s (TUCO’s) Calypso Monarch competition.

“I am going to participate in TUCO’s Calypso Monarch hoping to reach Dimanche Gras.”

Gosein is in the centre of firestorm over his song Rowlee Mudda Count, with the ruling PNM Women's League condemning it as insulting. Even Southex Event Management Co Ltd CEO George Singh, promoter of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, criticised the song.