‘Massive’ registers for Chutney Soca Monarch

Chutney singer Nermal “Massive” Gosein.

Nermal “Massive” Gosein, whose 2018 offering Rowlee Mudda Count, has caused a wave of controversy because of its lyrics, has registered to be a contestant in the upcoming Chutney Soca Monarch competition. Gosein paid the $200 registration fee yesterday and was given a receipt.

Southex Event Management Company Ltd CEO George Singh, the promoter of the competition, said yesterday it was not up him to decide who makes the list of semi-finalists.

“Gosein’s song will go before a screening committee in order to be selected for the Chutney Soca Monarch stage,” Singh said. The final pick, he said, is made by a panel of judges.

In an earlier report Singh condemned Gosein’s composition saying it was distasteful. In response, Gosein accused Singh of looking out for the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) party as he is related to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and is seeking favours from the Government.

“I never look for favours from any government,” Singh said, “Especially when it comes representing people and promoting the arts through national competition.”

He said government assists with the funding of the competition as it is a vehicle for taking the culture from one level to another. He said the competition remains one of the biggest shows in Carnival, attracting a crowd of 20,000 annually and millions who see it on the internet.

Singh said hundreds of local artistes launched their careers after participating in the competition.

In recent years, he said, the competition has become one of the most relevant events in Carnival. “It has created an industry which, today, affects thousands of people across the globe.”

Gosein also claimed Singh was the promoter of the PNM’s 2016 Carnival fete “RED” which was held under Al-Rawi’s patronage. Singh said his company promoted the all-inclusive event as an alternative Carnival show in south Trinidad. Gosein said, “My song will not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency to appease PNM promoters and their fat bank accounts.”

He called on Al-Rawi to pass a law forcing promoters to publish financial accounts to show how much profits they make and how much taxes they pay on the millions they rake in annually. Apart from government funds, Gosein said, promoters also get millions of dollars in private sponsorship.

“Al Rawi must ‘trace the money’ to determine whose pockets it flows into because it certainly isn’t the artiste,” he said.

Dr Vijay Ramlal who heads the National Chutney Foundation issued a statement to the media saying he did not call, as reported, for the song to be banned.

“It was never the policy of the foundation to ban anyone from any competition,“ Ramlal said.

”That is up to the organisers of respective competitions especially when it’s a private competition.”

Meanwhile, Singh is still in search of a new venue to host the finals scheduled for January 27. Singh said, because of low funding from the Government and a lack of sponsorship.