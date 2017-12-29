Man rescued from burning vehicle

A man escaped a fiery death when his car went up in flames along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Freeport early yesterday morning. The man, police said, was treated at hospital for minor injuries. At about 3 am, a police report reports stated, the man was driving a Cerato Sedan car when upon nearing Courts Megastore the vehicle caught fire.

The report stated that when that happened, car veered off the highway. Police said that the driver of another vehicle stopped and ran towards the burning vehicle and helped the man out of the burning car.

Yesterday, the man asked not to be named but told the Newsday that when he saw the vehicle exploded, he and two other female passengers in his vehicle called out to the man. “It seemed as if he was sleeping, but we kept screaming at him to get out the car,” the Good Samaritan said.