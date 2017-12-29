Man charged for transgender’s murder

CHARGED: Neil Byer

Neil Anthony Byer, a Diego Martin man has been charged and was expected to appear yesterday before a Port of Spain Magistrates court, charged with the murder of transgender woman Sasha Fierce.

According to a release from the TT Police Service, Byer, 31, of La Puerta was charged with the murder following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul on Friday last. He was charged by PC Ashad Mohammed of the Homicide Bureau.

Byer was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, to which he appeared before Magistrate, Nanette Forde-John in the Port of Spain fourth Magistrate’s Court. Patterson, 28, who identified as transgender, was standing near Mandela Park on Serpentine Road in St Clair when she was approached by two men and shot dead.