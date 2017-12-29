Late ‘Mac’ Ward was a diamond

SEND OFF: The body of veteran masman McDonald “Mac” Ward is taken from the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street in Port of Spain after a funeral service was held in his honour. Traditional mas characters formed a guard of honour over the casket.

Veteran masman McDonald “Mac” Ward was sent to his final resting place yesterday to the sweet sound of pan performed by the Silver Stars Steel Orchestra. His funeral took place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Ward, who was known for his winning portrayal of George Bailey’s Cylindul the Sun God from the Golden City of Palengue, and became a staple on the mas circuit up until the 1990s, lending his support to the likes of masman Peter Minshall and others.

He was also co-founder of the Mas Camp Pub – once Minshall’s mas camp, and later renamed De Nu Pub, with his brothers Frank and Roderick. This landmark was razed by fire in March.

Ward died at his Maraval home after a brief battle with liver cancer last week Friday. He was 78.

Several friends paid tribute to this icon as they bade him farewell.

In a recorded tribute, one friend said he hoped Ward was in a better place, as he should be, adding there should be no fear of death.

“In the Apology of Socrates, he says that, ‘To fear death, gentlemen, is no other than to think oneself wise when one is not, to think one knows what one does not know. No one knows whether death may not be the greatest of all blessings for a man, yet men fear it as if they knew that it is the greatest of evils,’” he said.

He said Ward was a magnificent creature and one to love, a man who came from humble beginnings, but forged his way to a high place in society, sent by the Divine to open the eyes of the people to culture.

“Mac gave the world his masterpiece...Some men are gold, some are silver, some are bronze, but Mac was a diamond,” he said.

His friend said Ward was a family man and a friend to all, adding that it was not the money that made the man, but his love and heart, and his legacy of kindness.

Delivering the homily, the Rev Canon Dr Knolly Clarke described Ward as a man of holiness and greatness, and a visionary.

God has called this man to another dimension.

There was a spirituality that Mac exhibited by his care, his love and his honesty. His presence was a presence that made a difference,” he said.

Also in attendance were calypsonians Denyse Plummer, Bill Trotman, Ann-Marie Parks-Kojo (Twiggy) and designer Meiling and Minshall.

Ward was buried at the Lapeyrouse Cemetery.