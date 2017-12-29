Khan calls for changes ahead of second T20

Omar Khan, former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricket team manager, has called for changes in the regional team ahead of Monday’s second T20 International between the West Indies and hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The West Indies suffered a 47-run defeat to New Zealand in the first T20 International yesterday at Saxton Oval, Nelson.

New Zealand posted a total of 187 runs for seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs and then dismissed the West Indies, the current T20 World champions, for 140 in 19 overs.

Khan, in an interview yesterday, said, “I think we should have some changes, especially in the bowling. (In) the New Zealand conditions, to me, with (off-spinner) Sunil Narine out of the team, we don’t need an extra spinner. Ashley Nurse is not in the same class as Sunil Narine.

“Then they need to look at Kesrick Williams in terms of his death bowling. I’ll like to see Rayad Emrit get a chance,” added Khan. “We should make changes in the bowling in terms of Emrit and Sheldon Cottrell coming in for Nurse and Kesrick Williams.

“The batting didn’t click but that’s the best batting order we can have at this point in time.”

In his assessment of the match, Khan said, “I’m disappointed in that the intensity that I expected from the West Indies team was not there.

They started off well by getting Martin Guptill very early and, in the Power Play, they did well by containing them. But as soon as we allowed (Colin) Munro to get off, you (could) see everybody dropped shoulders and the mood of the team changed. That was my big disappointment.”

Khan, who is the manager of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) outfit Guyana Amazon Warrirors, emphasised, “We cannot play cricket like that. We have to be able to fight for the entire game. We have to show that determination, will-power, passion, (desire) to do well for the entire game.”

According to the easy-going Khan, “We lost because, first of all, we bowled badly. The last over went for 26 runs which we cannot afford to do. I think Kesrick Williams is not a death bowler. We made too many mistakes and, in the shorter form of the game like T20, we cannot (do that).

“Our batting was very disappointing also. Chris Gayle (and) Chadwick Walton are T20 specialists. We expected (them) to give us a good start. Once we (lost) both openers, you could see the rest of the batsmen (struggle). We didn’t have the players to go after the bowling.”

The West Indies have lost every international match thus far in New Zealand – the two Test matches, the three One-Day Internationals and the first T20 International.

“You can see that they’re just going through the motions,” said Khan. “They’re not sticking to the plan, if there is a plan. They’re not playing consistently well.”

He disagrees with the fact that the T20 struggles are a result in the lack of “big-name” players in the West Indies team.

Khan said, “It’s an opportunity for them. It’s a matter of them taking up the opportunity and say ‘look we’re deserving to be on this team’.”