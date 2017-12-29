Former senator writes Carmona

President Anthony Carmona

Former temporary United National Congress (UNC) senator Junior Barrack yesterday wrote President Anthony Carmona asking him to use his remaining time in office to help disadvantaged citizens of African descent.

Barrack, who served in the Senate from January 13, 1992 to October 6, 1995, made his request in an open letter to Carmona dated December 21.

He claimed the marginalisation, alienation and brutalisation of these people occurred under successive People’s National Movement, UNC and National Alliance for Reconstruction governments, and all the way back to 1797. Barrack claimed Section Six of the Constitution allows the Parliament to retain all the laws from periods of slavery and colonialism in TT.

He alleged this is related to matters involving squatters; the war on crime and drugs and continuing injustice which mainly affects people of African descent. Barrack criticised the state of emergency which took place under the former People’s Partnership (PP) government, of which the UNC was a member.

He also claimed participants in the now defunct Lifesport programme, started under the PP, are owed money by the State. Barrack told Carmona that if only he speaks out against what is wrong, it would redeem him and the country. The Electoral College meets on January 19 to elect a president.

Carmona was elected on February 15, 2013. He received his instrument of appointment on March 18, 2013 at a ceremony at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and his term of office ends on March 19.