Father seeks truth

I WANT ANSWERS: Marvin Edward, father of accident victim Gabrielle Edwards. PHOTO BY STEFFON DOUGLAS 28/12/17

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

The father of 20-year-old Gabrielle Edward, who was struck dead by a police vehicle while trying to cross the Priority Bus Route on Wednesday, wants to know what really happened when his daughter died. “My goal is to find the truth”, said Marvin Edward.

Gabrielle Edward, 20, was knocked down by a police jeep at 1 am at Curepe junction last Wednesday. It was reported that when the jeep, driven by a PC Richardson, made impact, she was flung 50 feet. Edward left her home on Picton Street, Sangre Grande, to work from 10 pm to 6 am as a cashier at the Unipet gas station.

There have been conflicting reports of her death from eyewitnesses and the police. Her father said, “There is a mix-up from the police report and what I heard.” While some witnesses said the police jeep “came from nowhere” and was speeding, others said she was running across the bus route on a green light.