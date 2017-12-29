Boxer Isidore makes return against Guyanese Rogers

Prince-Lee Isidore (left) and Orlon Rogers (right) during yesterday’s weigh-in, with promoter Bharath Ramoutar in the background.

Prince-Lee Isidore will be making his return to the boxing ring today when he meets Orlon Rogers of Guyana in a super lightweight bout at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Saith Park, Chaguanas.

There will also be five kickboxing fights and a professional wrestling contest on the card, which will get going at 7 pm.

The weigh-in for the boxers took place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday with the 32-year-old Isidore, who trains at the Fine Line Fight Factory, tipping the scales at 137 pounds, three pound heavier than Rogers.

“The preparations have been good,” said Isidore. I’ve been sparring so I’m pretty much confident going into this fight.”

Isidore have been inactive for two years, but he acknowledged, “this fight is to basically shake off that rust. The last time I was actually active in a big way was two years (ago).

“I’ve only had one fight since then, that was in October. I’m trying to get myself back into the game.”

He admitted that financial woes was the main reason for his absence from competitive action.

“This sport is not the one that you can say you can do it on your own without any financial support,” Isidore said. “It’s very hard, especially when you want to go at a high level.

“As you go up (in division), the better-skilled opponents are going to cost more to throw a card that size,” he added. “So that makes it more difficult. That has been (my) problem. So I’m hoping that, this time around, we can get more corporate sponsorship back into (local) boxing and try to move the sport forward.”

Rogers is also a coach of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym in his native Guyana.

“I wasn’t preparing heavily for the fight because it’s a late call,” Rogers said. “Maybe if I’d gotten a call earlier there would have been more preparation. That’s me, I’m always prepared when I’m coming to fight.”

He added, “I think you guys are going to have a nice show (today) because (of) my experience and technique.”

According to the promoter Bharath Ramoutar, fans will have to pay $100 to witness the night’s action, while ringside seats will each cost $150.