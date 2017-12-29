Just In
Friday 29 December 2017
Crime and Court

Attempted robbery leads to crash

A man has been arrested and two others are being hunted by police, after they robbed a mini-mart in Santa Cruz and led police on a car chase, which ended in them crashing their car.

Just after 3 pm on Wednesday, three armed bandits entered a mini-mart in Susconosco, Santa Cruz, announced a hold-up and stole cash, cellphones and jewelry, before escaping in a white car. Santa Cruz police were called and started looking for them and within minutes intercepted a white car occupied by three men.

They tried to stop the car, but its driver sped off and there was a a chase along Saddle Road until the bandits lost control of their car on a hairpin turn on the road. The bandits’ car flipped several times before landing on its roof, down a precipice at the side of the road. Police were able to catch one man, who was allegedly the driver, but the other two escaped into surrounding bush.

