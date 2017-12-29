9 bmobile stores close in New Year

Another recently opened full service bmobile partner store, IESL Technologies Ltd, located in the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain.

Come January 1, all nine of bmobile’s flagship stores in Trinidad will be closing.

In a release, the company said this marks the beginning of a new era as it focuses on improving customer service through the use of technology and by having more convenient locations for customers to transact business.

“This programme of Retail and Digital Transformation is designed to give our customers access to all of the same services our flagship stores provided, including both mobile and residential services, while we continue to have 86 full service bmobile partner locations in operation nationwide.

Additionally, they can pay their bills at the over 1,000 convenient and secure bill payment centres in operation, which include banks, Sure Pay dealers and VIA,” TSTT Chief Commercial Officer Miguel Garcia said.

Customers, he added, also have access to an online portal called “b-online” that is easy to use and mobile-phone friendly.

“This puts all of their information at their fingertips.

From getting e-bills to making payments, getting receipts, adding all of their mobile and residential accounts in one place and being able to interact with a customer service representative,” said Garcia.

He also pointed out, “We have already started to ensure that every touch point we have with our customers becomes an opportunity to delight them. We look at our customers holistically across all of their service needs and we are leveraging the technology to serve them through all the different products and services they have, more efficiently, so they can focus on the other things that really matter.”

Noting the impact of this important development and the number of staff involved with the store closures, TSTT’s Executive Vice President of HR, IR and Corporate Support Services Carol David, emphasized that no-one will lose their job as a result of the store closures.

“TSTT is committed to helping all affected staff adjust to the new reality and TSTT’s HR Department will be providing full support through re-training and coaching to achieve a smooth transition and to ensure that employees continue to enjoy rewarding and fulfilling careers with the Company,” said David. bmobile stores closing from January 1, include: 18 Park Street, Port of Spain; DSM Plaza, Chaguanas; Green and Queen Streets, Arima; St James Street, San Fernando; Eastern Main Road, St Augustine; Peter’s Road, Point Fortin; Upper floor, northern end, Trincity Mall; Brian Lara Promenade and upper floor, western end, West Mall, Westmoorings.