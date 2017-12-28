Daughter begs TSTT to release missing mom's cell records

Anita Mohammed

SEETA PERSAD

Chelsea Mohammed, 20, daughter of Anita Mohammed is calling on TSTT to release the cellphone records of her missing mother. This, she says, can help in the search for her mother who has been missing for more than a week.

Chelsea, in a Facebook post earlier today, appealed to the State-run telecom company to set aside its policies and help the family. She said she could not afford lawyers to make an official request for the call log.

An excerpt from her post reads: “It's been nine days since she's been gone and I'm at my breaking point. This is a missing person. I made a report and I have proof of being her daughter, I even showed up with two officers of the AKU (Anti-Kidnapping Unit). What more do you need? Why do I now have to find lawyers to get her call log? Losing my father came as a shock and I lost him instantly. Losing my mother like this is even worse because I have no closure to this whole situation.”

Chelsea's father died of a sudden heart attack recently.