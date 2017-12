CAL chaos at airport

Sit in: PSA president and THA Minority Leader Watson Duke sits among passengers stranded at Piarco International Airport following CAL's cancellation of flights to Tobago. Photo by Roger Jacob

The shortage of aircraft to service the Tobago air bridge resulted in a chaotic protest by passengers led by THA Minority Leader Watson Duke.

This took place at Piarco International. Meanwhile, Caribbean Airlines said that "due to aircraft constraints, the airline has consolidated and rescheduled some of its services on the domestic air bridge for today."