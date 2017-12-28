‘Bring back hanging’ ‘Bring back hanging’

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

“Crime is just disgusting in this country,” said the grieving widow of Elton Williams. Williams, 38, from Las Lomas, a father of five, was shot dead last Friday.

His widow, Kimberly Williams, told Newsday he was on his way to rent a car which they were to drive around the country as a Christmas present to their children. He was shot several times, then thrown on the side of the road.

“He knows the street life, but he wasn’t a killer.” Williams, a mason, was known for solving disputes and helping those around him. His widow continued, “He was a role model to the young boys in the community.” She cried, “What am I going to tell my children?”

Her husband had a “heart of gold,” she said, and his death is an injustice. He was “murdered like a dog,” the grieving widow said. “He must die and have it go in vain? “It’s time for the government to hang those who kill,” she declared. “What is the purpose of having murderers in jails?”

She demanded the resumption of hanging, saying she was willing to start a petition.

“I’m not the only one suffering”, she said. “Bring back the hanging for Elton.”